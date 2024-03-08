Update: Suspect arrested after shots fired incidents in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Mar. 8, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police late Thursday night believe they have in custody one of the shooters in a pair of shots fired calls in the same area of West Valley City.

“We think we have detained our responsible individual for the first shooting incident,” West Valley City Police Lt. Jason Vincent said. “And we feel the public is not in any danger.”

Four hours after officers were dispatched to the first shots fired call at 6:42 p.m. investigators were still finding people to interview, he said.

“We’re still unraveling it … the good news is we haven’t come across any vehicles or people who were hit, so we’re excited about that.”

The second shooting, both from vehicles, came shortly afterwards, he said, in the same general area as the first — the intersection of 35th South and 3200 W. Events began with some kind of minor traffic accident near the intersection, although officers doubt road rage was involved.

Just after 8 p.m. Thursday, the department had announced on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Officers are investigating two shots fired incidents where it appears people from two different vehicles fired shots near 3500 S 3200 W.

“Multiple people have been detained while officers work to determine what happened and if/how the incidents are related.. No one was hit.”

At 10:45 p.m. Vincent said no arrests had been made and the suspect in the 6:42 p.m. shooting was still being interrogated by detectives.

The two incidents are almost certainly related, he said, “but we’re still navigating those waters. Not everyone we’re talking to wants to talk to us.”