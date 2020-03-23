Update: Suspect arrested after stabbing in Magna leaves victim in ‘extremely serious’ condition

MAGNA, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have a suspect in custody after a stabbing in Magna Sunday night that left a victim in “extremely serious condition.”

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake City said James Randolph Atkin, 37, from Magna, is facing a charge of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

Lt. Manfred Lassig, Unified Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that officers and Unified Fire medical personnel were dispatched at 11:52 p.m. to the area of 2690 S. 8550 West.

The probable cause statement described the events:

“The suspect and victim were driving inside a vehicle together with two females. An argument ensued inside the vehicle. The suspect, who was driving the vehicle, let the victim and his girlfriend out of the vehicle and they were going to walk to their intended destination.”

The suspect drove to where the victim was and the two argued again.

“The suspect exited the vehicle he was driving and began to physically fight with the victim,” the statement said. “The victim knocked the suspect to the ground. The suspect got up and went back to his vehicle and retrieved a knife.”

Atkin then allegedly attacked the victim with the knife and stabbed him at least once causing deep lacerations, the statement said. The victim was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in extremely serious condition.

The suspect then left the area in the vehicle he was driving and made no attempt to contact police, the statement said. Later, the suspect returned to his residence and was arrested by officials.

Atkin was transported to Salt Lake County Jail with his bail set at $100,000.