Update: Suspect dead after West Valley City shootout, 2 officers wounded, infant rescued unharmed

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Utah police officers – one from West Valley City – the other with Unified Police – are hospitalized after being wounded Wednesday night in a shootout with a man wanted for rape and robbery.

The suspect, identified as Anei Joker, 20, was also taken to the hospital, but did not survive, according to an early morning statement Thursday by West Valley City Police Department.

“Tonight some of our officers were looking for a suspect in a rape case, as well as a robbery case,” Roxeanne Vainuku, spokesperson for the West Valley City Police Department, told reporters at the scene.

“They located the suspect at the 7-Eleven at 4100 South and Redwood Road. He was inside an SUV with an infant in the vehicle.”

The suspect refused to exit the vehicle and would not release the infant.

“After some negotiation with him, officers finally convinced him to let the infant out of the vehicle, but he still remained inside and would not get out,” Vainuku said.

At some point during the negotiation process, the adult male suspect did get out and fired upon the officers, striking two of them. One was a West Valley City officer and the other was with Unified Police Department, according to Vainuku.

Officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

“The Unified officer is in serious condition at this time, and the West Valley City officer is in critical condition at this time,” Vainuku said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.