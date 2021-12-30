Update: Suspect in custody after standoff near Rose Park, SLC police say

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was safely taken into custody after a standoff of several hours Wednesday night near Rose Park.

Salt Lake City Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 1200 West and Lafayette Drive at about 7:30 p.m.

They arrived at the residence indicated by the reporting party and attempted to make contact with the individual who reportedly had a weapon.

Instead of talking with officers, the suspect was barricaded in the residence and intermittently made brief appearances at the door, only to go back inside.

Police established a containment area and negotiators arrived on scene along with SWAT.

Initially, neighbors were advised to shelter in place, but late Wednesday night, SLC police said the suspect had finally surrendered safely and was in custody.

There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.

