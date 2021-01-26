Update: Suspect in South Salt Lake shooting arrested, facing multiple felony charges

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Jan. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that occurred Saturday night at an apartment complex on Timbercreek Way.

The aggravated assault took place at about 10:27 p.m. at 778 W. Timbercreek Way, where the victim and the suspect had a physical altercation that escalated and the victim was shot multiple times, according to a Facebook post by South Salt Lake Police Department on Monday.

The firearm used in the crime was stolen, SSLPD said in an earlier news release.

Auston Charles Hatch, 25, was booked into jail on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Five counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm

Two counts of second-degree felony purchase, transport, possession, use of a firearm by a restricted person

Theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony

South Salt Lake police and fire department medics responded Saturday to a report of shots fired at the apartment complex, where they found a 44-year-old male victim.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and is still receiving medical care, police said Monday.