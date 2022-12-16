Update: Taylorsville shooting now being investigated as drug deal, attempted robbery

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a shooting that resulted in a car crash Thursday in Taylorsville likely stemmed from a botched drug deal or attempted robbery, not a road-rage incident.

Reports from witnesses initially led Taylorsville police to investigate the afternoon shooting and crash near 6200 South and 1800 West as a road-rage incident.

“But after further investigation, officers believe the incident to be some type of drug deal gone bad, or an attempted robbery-type situation,” according to a news release Friday from the Taylorsville Police Department.

One man was shot in the back of the head during the incident, police said. He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in stable condition.

“He is from out of state and is not being cooperative with investigators or with the investigation,” the release states.

Police served a search warrant on the injured man’s vehicle and discovered “distributable amounts of narcotics and a large amount of money.”

Police still are searching for occupants in the other vehicle involved, a newer model GMC Arcadia SUV. Witnesses told police “several shots” were fired from the SUV about 1:30 p.m. when both vehicles were heading east on 6200 South at 1800 West.

The shooting victim crashed into the Interstate 215 overpass, and the SUV fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the SUV is asked to contact Taylorsville police at 801-840-4000 and reference case No. TY22-40833.