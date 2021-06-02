Update: Teen missing for nearly 2 weeks found deceased in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, June, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A teen missing for nearly two weeks has been found deceased, the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

“At approximately 2:30 p.m. today, a Uintah County Search and Rescue team located the body of Max Stubbs near his parked vehicle in a remote area south of Jensen. The investigation into the death is ongoing, however there is nothing suspicious at this time.” the UCSO statement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Max’s family.”

Stubbs, 19, had been missing since May 21 and was considered endangered. He was last seen in Jensen, which is southeast of Vernal.

“Over the past several days, Civil Air Patrol squadrons have conducted multiple searches in areas of Uintah County. Classic Helicopter has also assisted in aerial searches,” the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

“The sheriff’s office would like to thank the Civil Air Patrol, Classic Lifeguard, the Uintah and Duchesne County Search and Rescue teams, and all others that dedicated their efforts in finding Max,” UCSO said in their Tuesday night statement.

