Update: Teen, toddler still missing from Salt Lake City, police again ask public’s help finding them

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Two juveniles who were last seen Thursday are still missing, and police are again asking for the public’s help in locating them.

Missing are Eugenia Martinez-Juarez, 17, and Sandra Juarez-Martinez, 3.

“Officers are actively looking for them, but there are few leads to follow. If anyone has any information on their whereabouts please call 801-799-3000. We need the public’s help to bring Eugenia and Sandra home,” the Salt Lake City Police Department posted Saturday on Facebook.

“They left from 200 S. Pueblo St. on 6-18-20 and have not returned,” SLCPD said in a previous post.

Eugenia was last seen wearing a gray jacket and pants, and pink and gray shoes.

asAfter several people commented on Facebook about the lack of an Amber Alert, the police also explained why an Amber Alert hasn’t been issued.

“The use of an Amber Alert is governed by law, with specific criteria that must be met prior to activation. This case does not meet that criteria. Both Eugenia and Sandra have been listed as missing, and “A Child Is Missing” alert was activated when they were reported missing. Again if anyone has any information, please call.”