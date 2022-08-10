Update: Teen who left Layton treatment center found safe, reunited with family

LAYTON, Utah, Aug. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 16-year-old girl who ran away from a Layton residential treatment center last week was found safe Tuesday.

The Layton City Police Department tweeted about 8 p.m. that Natalee had been found in Salt Lake City “thanks to a tip from someone who spotted her there.”

“She is safe and being reunited with her family,” the tweet states.

Layton police say there is no indication of foul play.

The teen ran away from the treatment center Thursday following a triggering event, family members said. The teen was being counseled at the center after a traumatic episode in her life, they said.