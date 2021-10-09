Update: Third suspect identified in West Jordan teen’s shooting death

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A third suspect has been identified in the Monday shooting death of a West Jordan juvenile.

Salior Tenley Noel, 19, is facing charges of criminal homicide, a first-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

According to police statements, the victim, 17-year-old Jacob Jeremy Hansen, was shot at a West Jordan residence. He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, where he later was pronounced deceased.

On Tuesday, Cody Elijah Ivory, 19, was arrested. Police believe Ivory fatally shot Hansen. Ivory has been charged with criminal homicide, a first-degree felony; felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Wilbur Allen Kerney, 19, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of criminal homicide, a first-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County, Salior Tenley Noel was arrested Thursday evening and is believed to have been present when Hansen was fatally shot.

Police responded Monday morning to a report of shots fired at the West Jordan residence. Hansen’s mother reported that her juvenile son had just been shot.

As officers responded, another caller reported seeing two males, wearing all black, running eastbound from the area, the charging document states.

“Officers arrived on scene and located the victim laying on the ground with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. Inside the doorway, officers observed a handgun lying on the ground,” the statement says. “Officers observed three spent shell casings and a spent bullet slug outside the front door on the ground. Inside the front door, officers observed smeared blood on the wall, and three more shell casings on the ground.”

Surveillance video from a nearby home showed three people walk up from the west and approach the residence.

“One of the subjects is observed walking to the back of the victim’s residence,” the statement says. “The other two subjects are observed standing at the front door. A short time later, after standing at the front door, two subjects are observed running away from the residence, eastbound.”

“There were several dogs at the residence that appeared aggressive, and it was determined that they should be removed from the home to preserve the crime scene,” the statement says.

“Officers observed drugs, drug paraphernalia, and the above-described shell casings, spent slug, blood, and firearm” inside while the dogs were being removed by animal control officers.

A search warrant was served for Hansen’s residence.

“During the execution of the search warrant, detectives located cellphones, multiple firearms, spent shell casings, a slug, drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.”

Detectives served a warrant for the “initial suspect” Cody Ivory’s cellphone location, and they spoke with someone who provided information that led them to Ivory’s girlfriend.

“Detectives interviewed another subject who said the initial suspect (Ivory) was at a church with a group of people before the homicide happened. The subject said the initial suspect showed the group a gun and stated he was going to go look for the victim and rob him,” the probable cause statement says.

On Tuesday, Ivory was located at his girlfriend’s home and was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail, where he was booked on the three felony charges.

On Thursday, Ivory asked to speak again with detectives, and West Jordan detectives met with him at the jail.

During that interview, Ivory admitted to involvement in the incident, the statement says. Ivory also allegedly reported that two other males were with him.

Ivory identified Salior Tenley Noel “as being an individual who was present and with him when this incident occurred.”

Ivory also identified Wilbur Allen Kerney as being present during the incident, according to Kerney’s probable cause statement.

Noel was taken into custody without incident on Thursday. According to the statement, Noel admitted, post Miranda, to being with Ivory when the incident occurred, and he allegedly said that Ivory and the victim were in a physical altercation just prior to the shooting.

Noel allegedly “claimed that once he heard gunshots he began to run from the residence.” He then admitted to being picked up in a car and to leaving the scene of the incident with Ivory.

The statement goes on to say that Noel admitted getting rid of the clothes he was wearing at the time of the incident, and he “admitted to handling the gun that was used by the initial suspect after the shooting occurred.” He also admitted that he sold the gun that Ivory allegedly used in the shooting, according to the statement.

Police say Noel was aware that Ivory planned to rob Hansen, hence the charge of criminal homicide, as he appeared to be involved to some extent in the commission of an aggravated robbery.

Noel was booked into jail, where he remains on a no-bail hold.