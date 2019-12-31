Update: Tooele police find body presumed to be missing man

TOOELE, Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Tooele have found a body believed to be that of a missing man in the trailer where he had been living.

Sidney Minor, 36, who also goes by the name Scott, was last seen on Dec. 7 in Tooele, according to a Facebook post by Tooele City Police Department.

A follow-up post said that on Dec. 31, Tooele City officers were dispatched to Minor’s travel trailer, where he was living, in reference to a deceased male.

“While only the Medical Examiner can positively identify a body, the family and the Tooele City Police Department believe the male to be Mr. Minor,” the post said. “We are suspending our search for Mr. Minor at this time. The Tooele City Police Department expresses our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Minor.”

Officials did not say how the man died.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.