Update: Turkey Farm Road Fire in Washington County still 0% contained

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, July 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Turkey Farm Road Fire that broke out Monday night three miles west of Washington City is now estimated at 11,993 acres and is still 0% contained.

“Aggressive suppression actions protected nearby communities yesterday,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 11:45 a.m. “Priorities today are holding established control lines and minimizing further growth. Air resources will drop water and retardant while ground crews go direct.”

Utah Fire Info tweeted a handful of homes in Greens Springs were evacuated Tuesday, but those residents were allowed to return home after a short while.

A Type 2 incident management team has been ordered to take command of the fire.

Fire managers asked that the public avoid the following roads and trails: Turkey Track Road, Danish Ranch Road, BLM Road 901, Winchester Trail Road, Icehouse Trail, Yellow Knolls Trail, Black Gulch Trail, Middleton Trail and Mesa Rim Trail.

Investigators have determined that the fire was caused by fireworks, and they are asking the public for help identifying the individuals responsible for starting the fire. Three teenage males were seen driving a white sedan on Cottonwood Road around 9 p.m. on July 13. Anyone with information is asked to call 435-704-4456.