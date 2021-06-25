Update: UHP identifies father killed in Tooele County crash, wife, 8 children survive

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a man killed in a fatal crash in Tooele County Tuesday night.

The deceased is Louis E. Burhwhat, 48, from Red Bluff, California, according to a statement from the UHP. He’s was traveling with his wife and eight children at the time of the crash.

“At about 8:11 p.m., a silver Ford Excursion SUV pulling a 29-foot bumper pull travel trailer was traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile post 78,” said a previous statement from UHP. “It appears that the travel trailer began to fishtail and sideswiped the trailer of an eastbound commercial vehicle.”

The SUV and travel trailer began to whip violently and rotated into the center median where it rolled onto its top.

“The SUV had a total of 10 occupants consisting of two adults; husband and wife, and eight children,” the statement said. “The driver of the SUV, the husband, received fatal injuries and died on scene.”

The wife and eight children received various injuries, but none were life-threatening. They were transported to Salt Lake City area hospitals for evaluation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.