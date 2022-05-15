Update: UHP identifies woman ejected, killed in rollover crash off NB I-215 in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, May 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the victim of a fatal rollover accident off the Interstate 215 off ramp on Friday.

The victim was 46-year-old Jaime Delobel, of Herriman.

The accident was reported at 6:29 p.m. after Delobel drove off the northbound off-ramp to California Avenue.

“When troopers arrived, they found the female driver had been ejected from the vehicle and was unconscious and unresponsive,” a Department of Public Safety statement says.

“First responders attempted life saving measures, which were unsuccessful, and the driver was pronounced deceased on scene.”