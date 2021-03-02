Update: UHP IDs 20-year-old man killed in Carbon County rollover crash

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, March 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a 20-year-old man killed in a rollover crash in Carbon County Sunday morning.

The deceased passenger is Kevin J. Bersuch, of Hamberg, New Jersey, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

At 6:07 a.m., officials were paged to a vehicle rollover accident near Miller’s Travel Center at 2195 E. Main St. in Wellington.

The UHP statement said: “The driver and six passengers of a Toyota Sienna van were traveling east on U.S. Highway 6, at about mile post 249 in Wellington. Evidence suggests that the vehicle was at a much higher rate of speed than the 50 mph speed limit. The higher speed became a more serious problem when the van left the roadway to the right, went airborne twice and impacted the vertical embankment of a wash.”

The vehicle flipped and came to rest, several occupants were ejected, one of whom died died at the scene.

“Three other occupants were transported to the hospital in critical condition and three in fair/stable condition,” the statement said. “Some seat belts were used, some weren’t.”

No drugs or alcohol are suspected in the cause; however, troopers were able to determine drowsy driving is the likely reason for the vehicle departing the roadway, the statement said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.