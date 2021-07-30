Update: UHP ID’s 69-year-old woman killed in Cache County crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials have identified a woman killed in a crash in Cache County Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Janice W. Bradshaw, 69, from Wellsville, said a statement from UHP Friday.

At about 4:49 p.m., a Honda Accord driven by Bradshaw was northbound on U.S. Highway 89/91 near mile post 20 in Wellsville, said a previous statement from UHP.

“The vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes where it was hit by a Dodge pickup truck,” the statement said. “The adult female driver of the Honda sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. She was the only occupant.”

Rainy weather appears to be a factor in this crash.