Update: UHP IDs motorcyclist fatally injured in crash on I-80 in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a motorcyclist fatally injured Saturday when he failed to negotiate a bend on Interstate 80 and lost control of the bike.

The deceased man has been identified as Darin Williams, 43, from Layton, said a news release from Utah Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. as Williams “was traveling above the posted speed limit going eastbound on Interstate 80 near milepost 158 on a 2011 Harley Davidson,” a previous UHP news release said.

Milepost 158 is near Wanship in Summit County.

The bike crashed into the median, and several witnesses stopped to render first aid, but the motorcyclist died of his injuries at the scene, UHP said. He was the only person on the bike.

Witnesses told officials Williams was not wearing a helmet.

“I-80 was shut down for about one hour while a medical helicopter was on scene,” the news release said. “Traffic later opened back up with intermittent delays in both directions while the Utah Highway Patrol flew a drone around the crash site.”

The scene was cleared and the road was open in all directions by about 7:30 p.m.

“In 2019 there were 47 motorcyclists killed on Utah roads, a 24% increase from 2018,” the news release added. “We ask all drivers to be more aware of their surroundings as motorcycle season is in full swing and we urge cyclists to take the steps to keep themselves safe on the roadway too by wearing safety equipment and holding proper motorcycle endorsements.”