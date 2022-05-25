Update: UHP IDs motorcyclist killed in Weber County collision

MARRIOTT-SLATERVILLE, May 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified an 18-year-old motorcyclist who died Saturday night after a collision in Marriott-Slaterville.

The victim was Korbin Feick, from Farr West.

The incident happened at about 11 p.m. in Marriott-Slaterville, just west of Ogden, at 12th Street and 1900 West. Feick was northbound, and officials believe he may have run a red light, striking a westbound Subaru. The car was initially described as a station wagon, and later as a hatchback.

“The motorcycle rider was ejected from the bike and sustained fatal injuries. The occupants of the Subaru were not physically injured,” the UHP statement says.

A GoFundMe page that says it was set up to help pay for funeral services says Feick worked at a sports vehicle dealership.

“Unfortunately he was taken from us way to early at the age of 18. He was a great employee at Young Powersports Pleasant View. And had many friends and family members that will miss him dearly…. Godbless.”

