Update: UHP release name of driver killed after SUV slides, hits sign in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Oct.25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials have identified a driver who was killed Oct. 12 after his SUV slid on a rain-dampened roadway and hit a highway sign.

The deceased has been identified as Jose Cruz-Martinez, 31, from Hurricane, said a statement Monday from Utah Highway Patrol.

“At about 5:15 am, a 1999 Ford Expedition was traveling westbound on SR-7 by the Sand Hollow Reservoir,” according to a previous statement issued by UHP.

“It had been raining and the road surface was wet and covered with mud. The driver lost control of the vehicle and went off to the right. The driver side of the vehicle struck a large three-post sign. The driver was killed on impact.”