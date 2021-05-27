Update: UHP releases name of 2 fatally injured in I-15 crash

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, May 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a man and a woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday on southbound Interstate 15 near Brigham City.

The driver has been identified as Kennedy Jones, 20, from Tremonton, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol. The front passenger has been identified as Hope Southwick, 20, also from Tremonton.

A single vehicle was traveling southbound in the area of mile post 365 in Box Elder County just after 5 p.m. when it left the roadway and struck a pole, UHP Lt. Chris Bishop told Gephardt Daily.

The car swerved to avoid a tire tread in the roadway, said a subsequent statement from UHP. The vehicle lost control, left the roadway to the right and struck a pole on the driver side.

“The male driver was killed in the crash,” the statement said. “The front female passenger was transported to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The rear passenger was flown from the scene with critical, life threatening injuries.”

Southbound I-15 was closed for a time to land medical helicopters and complete the investigation.