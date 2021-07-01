Update: UHP releases name of victims killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-15 in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, July 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified two people killed in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 15 in Davis County Tuesday night.

The deceased are Stephen Lewis Cotler, 77, from Healdsburg, California, and Ariana Elise Cotler, 37, from North Salt Lake, said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred in the area of exit 328, 200 North in Kaysville, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

“A catering company lost their load of canvas bags onto the freeway,” said a statement from UHP. “Two cars stopped, or nearly stopped, for the debris. A green Ford F-250 came upon the stopped traffic and collided into a red Toyota Prius out of California. The Prius then struck a silver Chevy Malibu.”

Stephen Cotler was driving the Prius, while Ariana Cotler was the passenger, the Thursday afternoon statement said. Both died at the scene.

Another adult male was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of F-250 had minor injuries was arrested for DUI. The UHP said the suspect’s blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

The two occupants of the Malibu were transported by ground in serious condition.