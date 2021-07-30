Update: UHP says person struck, killed on I-15 near 800 North was 17-year-old male

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol announced Friday morning a person whose body was found on I-15 early Thursday morning was a 17-year-old male.

“The pedestrian has been identified and family has been notified,” said a statement from UHP. “The individual was a 17-year-old male. We are still investigating why he was on the freeway and how he was hit.”

Dispatch received calls of a possible body in the right travel lane of I-15 southbound near 800 North in Salt Lake City at 12:44 a.m., a previous statement said.

“Medical arrived and confirmed a person had been struck and was deceased,” the previous statement said. “Troopers arrived and I-15 was closed at 1000 North. No vehicles stopped or have reported striking an individual in the area. The individual is male and no identification has been located.”

A fingerprint scanner was used in conjunction with the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner to help identify the body.

