Update: UHP shares more details on fatal rollover in Emery County

EMERY COUNTY, Utah, July 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released additional information on a fatal rollover Friday in Emery County.

The accident happened at about 5 p.m. near Interstate 70 mile marker 173.

Troopers arrived at the scene to find a 2003 Green Chevrolet pickup truck overturned on the shoulder of the road.

“The vehicle was traveling westbound and for an unknown reason went into the median,” the UHP statement says. “The vehicle then went back onto the roadway and went across all westbound travel lanes. The vehicle went onto the shoulder and left the roadway.

“The vehicle rolled and the unrestrained driver was ejected, sustaining fatal injuries.”

The driver who died has been identified as James Williams, 54, of Grand Junction, Colorado.