Update: Unified Police officials ID woman’s body found near Great Saltair

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police have identified a deceased woman found Saturday morning near the Great Saltair.

“The victim of the suspicious death near Saltair has been identified,” said a tweet from UPD Sunday afternoon. “She is Akosita Kaufusi, age 42, of Salt Lake City. There is no further information at this time.”

UPD tweeted Saturday the woman has black hair and tattoos; one tattoo says “Joseff” and the other says “J Grinn.”

Joggers found the body on the frontage road near Saltair and called 911.

The condition of the body indicates that it had been in that location for at least a couple days, officials said.

Anyone who has more information on the incident is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.