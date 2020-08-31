Update: Unified Police say woman found deceased near Saltair was shot

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Police say a woman found deceased Saturday morning near Saltair was likely a homicide victim.

“Update on the suspicious death near Saltair on Saturday,” said a tweet from Unified Police Department Monday afternoon. “The case is being investigated as a homicide, as the victim was shot. There are no details or suspect information. Anyone who may have information is asked to call UPD at 801-743-7000.”

A UPD tweet on Monday identified the woman as Akosita Kaufusi, 42, of Salt Lake City.

Joggers found the body on the frontage road near Saltair and called 911.

Officials initially tweeted they were trying to identify the woman by her distinctive tattoos.

The condition of the body indicated that it had been in that location for at least a couple days, officials said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.