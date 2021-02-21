Update: Union Pacific says 28 train cars derailed in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Union Pacific has released an update after nearly 30 train cars derailed along state Route 257 near milepost 25 Saturday afternoon.

“At approximately 4:30 p.m., a Union Pacific train carrying mixed freight derailed 28 cars,” the statement said. “There were no injuries, and Union Pacific is currently working to remove debris and repair the area of the derailment. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.”

It had initially been reported that between 10 and 15 cars derailed.

Lt. Robert Clark, Millard County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily that hazmat crews were called out because six of the cars contained flammable liquids.

The remaining cars contained bulk flour, wheat and other commodities, Clark said.

“No roads or waterways are affected, there was no contamination,” he said. “The derailment was contained to the railroad right-of-way, in an open field area.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.