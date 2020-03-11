Update: University of Utah delays decision until 9 a.m. Thursday on whether to shift to online-only classes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah will announce at 9 a.m. Thursday whether all classes will be moved online temporarily.
The University originally announced it would announce its decision by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
“We know many of you are wondering if in-person classes will be canceled due to the COVID-19 situation,” the tweet at 1:30 p.m. said.
“University officials are deliberating on whether to move all classes online for the remainder of the semester.”
The U of U also tweeted this link to a page of FAQ’s about COVID-19.
