Update: University of Utah’s banned stalking suspect charged with lewdness, trespassing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 20, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Thursday the filing of charges of stalking, lewdness and trespassing against Oluwatobi Oludaisi Shokunbi for two cases, one in which he allegedly turned up naked.

The charges come a day after the University of Utah issued a safety warning for Shokunbi, 34, AKA “King Rocky,” noting he had been banned from campus and to “please notify University Police immediately if seen.”

He was suspected of stalking women on campus, threatening one, and had been arrested Sept. 17 for trespassing on campus in violation of the ban, the alert said.

The first case filed by the district attorney’s office Thursday is for alleged stalking of a University of Utah student, designated A.S. in a press release. The second is for alleged lewdness and trespassing involving two other victims, F.C. and A.N. Both are unrelated to the Sept. 17 arrest.

“We appreciate the work of our partners at the University of Utah Police Department and the Salt Lake City Police Department for connecting these incidents to help protect our community,” Gill said.

The DA’s press release outlined the charges as follows:

In the first case on September 4, 2024, the defendant went into A.S.’s home and was rummaging around when A.S.’s roommate confronted him. The defendant asked the roommate for A.S. by her name but then left. The roommate gave surveillance footage of the incident to police.

On September 11, 2024, the defendant approached A.S. at a Trax station; the student believed the defendant had been following her. On September 14, 2024, the defendant went into a residence hall on the University of Utah campus where A.S. was working on a project. A.S. recognized the defendant, who was escorted from the residence hall by University of Utah police officers.

In the second case on September 7, 2024, the defendant entered the apartment of F.C. and A.N. uninvited. He opened F.C.’s bedroom door and said, “I’m looking for a beautiful lady.” F.C. did not know the defendant and told him to leave. The defendant then went into A.N.’s room, who knew him because of her work but did not know him personally, she told him to leave as well.

On the same day, police responded to the same apartment complex after a witness told police they saw the defendant standing in the apartment’s community room completely naked. Police contacted the defendant and took him into custody.

In the first case, the defendant is charged with one count of class A misdemeanor stalking. In the second case, the defendant is charged with class A misdemeanor criminal trespass and class B misdemeanor lewdness.