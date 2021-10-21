Update: Unlicensed driver arrested after Orem crash that killed 2 BYU students

OREM, Utah, Oct. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An unlicensed driver has been arrested after a crash in Orem on Friday night that killed two BYU students.

The deceased women have been identified as Hailee York and Ashlyn Hanzon, both 21 years old, said a statement released by Orem Police Department.

First responders were dispatched to the crash site near 400 S. State St. just before 9:25 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived, they found two women who had sustained what proved to be fatal injuries. Both were pronounced deceased on scene.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Ceaser Castillon-Flores, 20, of North Orem, is facing charges of:

Two counts of manslaughter, a second-degree felony

Negligent collision, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

Two counts of invalid license, never obtained license, an infraction

Speeding, an infraction

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, the statement said; the two BYU students were passengers in a Chevy Malibu. It was observed by witnesses the Chevy Malibu was in the left-hand turn lane on State Street to go westbound onto 400 South. The light was reported to have gone yellow and the vehicle was observed attempting to clear the intersection due to the yellow light. It was also observed by witnesses that a Jeep Cherokee driven by Castillon-Flores was traveling southbound on State Street approaching the 400 South intersection at a high rate of speed.

Witnesses said the Jeep Cherokee increased its speed in an attempt to clear the intersection at the yellow light, the statement said.

Surrounding businesses were able to provide several videos showing the crash; those videos also allegedly showed the suspect was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles.

“The Chevy Malibu approaches the intersection passing the solid white lines prior to the intersection in an attempt to make the left hand turn on the yellow light to clear the

intersection,” the statement said. “The Jeep also appeared to be attempting to make it through the intersection on the yellow light at the high rate of speed. The Jeep is then observed striking the Chevy Malibu on the passenger side of the vehicle with its front end in the middle of the intersection. The Jeep spins in a 180 degree direction and comes to a stop on the west side of State Street on the curb.”

The Chevy traveled up and onto the curb, almost striking a business nearby, the statement said.

The driver of the Chevy was transported to Utah Valley Regional Hospital for injuries she sustained.

Castellon-Flores was transported by ambulance to Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

On Tuesday, a search warrant was drafted on the Jeep.

“The warrant was served on the said vehicle which recorded the Jeep traveling at a 68 mph speed, in a 40 mph zone, and increased to a speed of 73 mph once the light at the intersection transitioned from green to yellow,” the statement said. “When the driver noticed a collision was about to happen the driver slowed to a speed of 67 mph in about .5 seconds prior to the accident or at impact.”

Contact was made with Castillon-Flores at his residence and he tried to flee, the statement said. He is an undocumented citizen of the U.S. and was operating the vehicle without a valid driver’s license.

He was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.