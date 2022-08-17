Update: Utah County deputies arrest Herriman woman wanted in burglary, aggravated assault

Madeline Bernadette Lopez was arrested Tuesday for allegedly vandalizing a car in Eagle Mountain by slashing its tires and scratching words into its paint, according to a news release. Utah County sheriff’s deputies responded to witnesses’ reports of the vandalism about 3:45 p.m. Sunday.

Lopez then went to a nearby apartment where her ex-boyfriend lived with their 13-month-old child, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. She attempted to enter the apartment, but the man would not open the door, the release states.

The man told deputies Lopez was using some kind of electronic incapacitation device to shock the door handle.

“The victim opened the door just a crack, and Lopez forcefully pushed the door open while the victim was holding their 13-month-old child,” the release states.

According to the news release, Lopez held the device close to the victim and the child, and demanded that he put the child down.

“The victim backed all the way down a hallway to get away from Lopez,” the release states. “He was eventually able to rush around Lopez and leave the apartment. As the victim left the apartment, Lopez told him he couldn’t go anywhere because she had already slashed his tires.”

Lopez then left the apartment and got into a waiting car driven by Dana Michelle Islas Candelas, 19, of Murray, and they left the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Monday, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating Lopez. The sheriff’s office tweeted about her arrest Tuesday night.