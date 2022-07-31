Update: Utah County Sheriff IDs man missing in Payson Canyon; drones to perform grid search

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man missing in Payson Canyon as Daniel Kory Walker, 52, of Spanish Fork, and revealed the search plan for Saturday night.

The ground search has been scaled back, says a social media post issued at 5:21 p.m. Saturday.

“Western States Aerial Search will now use drones to do a systematic grid search of the area in Payson Canyon near where Daniel’s car was found,” the UCSO statement says. “The ground search will resume Sunday morning.”

The Utah County Sheriff‘s Department and other agencies were called out Saturday morning for Walker, who had reportedly left for Payson Canyon before noon on Friday.

“The area where his car was found has very difficult terrain,” an earlier UCSO statement said. Walker’s car was located near the Maple Dell Scout Camp, in an overflow parking lot.

