Update: Utah County’s Range Fire caused by target shooter

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County’s Ridge Fire was caused by a target shooter, officials said Monday morning.

“Investigators determined that the #RangeFire originated at the Orem Police Gun Range and was caused by target shooting,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info. “The Orem police officer present when the fire started is cooperating with officials. The investigation is ongoing; more information will be shared when it’s available.”

A previous tweet from Utah Fire Info Monday morning said the fire is now 3,450 acres with 10% containment. “Fire activity was minimal overnight, growth was significantly slowed by natural features,” the tweet said. “Today, crews will construct hand line directly along the western perimeter of the fire and continue mopping up.”

Officials said Sunday afternoon the fire had grown to 3,000 acres and was heading north.

The fire was mapped at 1,460 acres earlier Sunday morning.

The blaze, which started Saturday afternoon, spread rapidly, prompting evacuations near the mouth of Provo Canyon by Saturday night. Those evacuations were lifted Sunday morning.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 189 are now open. Westbound U.S. Highway 189 through Provo Canyon has one right lane closed from mile post 14, the SR-92 junction, to 800 North in Orem. SR-92 is closed in both directions between U.S. 189 and Cascade Springs Drive.

