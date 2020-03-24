Update: Utah has 298 confirmed cases of COVID-19; 1 death due to virus

UTAH, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has a total of 298 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as one death, health officials said Tuesday.

A total of 5,048 Utahns have been tested for the virus up to this point, according to Coronavirus.utah.gov.

The highest number of cases are in Salt Lake County, which has 124 resident cases and three visitor cases. Summit County has 82 resident cases and eight visitor cases. Davis County has 31 resident cases, while Wasatch County has 15 resident cases and one visitor case and Utah County has 13 resident cases and one visitor case. Weber-Morgan has nine resident cases, while Southwest Utah has five resident cases and Bear River has four resident cases. Tooele County has two resident cases.

Thus far, Central Utah, San Juan, Southeast Utah, and TriCounty have no confirmed cases.

According to a statements by the Utah Department of Health and Mountainstar HCA the one known fatality was a male patient, over age 60, from Bountiful who was being treated at Lakeview Hospital in Davis County.

“He had underlying medical conditions, and was hospitalized for two days prior to his death,” the statement said.

Updated numbers can be viewed on a new dashboard at coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts