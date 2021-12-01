Update: Utah Highway Patrol says 5th vehicle was shot at on I-15 in Juab County

JUAB COUNTY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol said Wednesday a fifth vehicle was shot at during an incident on Interstate 15 in Juab County early Tuesday morning.

“Investigators confirmed that a fifth vehicle was also shot in the incident,” said a Wednesday morning statement from UHP. “The vehicle was a box truck and the driver was not injured.”

An update from UHP Tuesday evening says: “Extra patrols will be patrolling the area that the incident occurred throughout the night. Investigators are following up on several items in the investigation. The public is still encouraged to report any suspicious activity and UHP is still seeking for any potential information regarding the incident.”

Two motorists were wounded after the vehicles were fired on by an unknown shooter at about 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

A previous statement released by UHP said: “Tuesday morning, Nov. 30, 2021, several vehicles were shot as they were traveling on I-15 between Nephi and Scipio in Juab County. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a light colored SUV, possibly something like a Jeep Cherokee.”

UHP previously said four vehicles were shot at, three that were southbound in the area and one that was northbound. Officials did not say Wednesday morning whether the fifth vehicle was traveling southbound or northbound.

“Two individuals from those vehicles were struck by the shots fired and have non life-threatening injuries,” the statement said. “The last report was that the suspect was southbound on I-15 but the last reported vehicle that was shot was northbound.”

The current whereabouts of the shooter are unknown at this time.

If anyone has information about or witnessed the incident, they are urged to contact the Utah Highway Patrol dispatch at 801-887-3800.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.