Update: Utah now has 21 cases of COVID-19

UTAH, March 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah now has 21 cases of COVID-19, officials confirmed Sunday afternoon.

The two new cases are one more in Davis County and one in southwest Utah, which includes Washington, Kane, Iron, Garfield and Beaver counties.

The total includes 14 cases in Salt Lake County, three in Davis County, two in Summit County, one in southwest Utah and one in the Weber-Morgan health district.

The first case of community spread was identified Saturday when a Summit County resident tested positive. The man worked as a doorman at the Spur Bar & Grill in Park City and has not traveled or had known contact with anybody infected with COVID-19.

In addition, seven non-Utah residents have tested positive in the state; six in Summit County and one in Utah County.

Salt Lake County announced nine new cases Saturday night; three of the Salt Lake County patients are under 18, and two of them attended school last week with symptoms.

The affected schools are Hunter High School in West Valley City and Entheos Academy, a charter school that has campuses in Magna and Kearns.

Medical privacy laws prohibit the release of any further information regarding individual cases.

“Both the Hunter High School and Entheos Academy school communities have been notified of the potential exposure,” the news release said. “SLCoHD has instructed students and staff of both schools to quarantine at home until March 27, and monitor themselves for symptoms throughout that time. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever over 100° F, and shortness of breath.”

The quarantine-at-home order means students and staff of those schools are not to leave home for any reason, unless advised by their health care provider to seek medical care in person, the news release states.

Quarantined individuals should not go to work, school, or any public place, including stores, malls, theaters, restaurants, or any other retail establishment.

They should not visit family or friends or have any visitors at home.

“SLCoHD has also recommended that these potentially affected households clean frequently touched surfaces in their homes every day; this includes counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables.

“If a potentially affected household notices symptoms in anyone in their home, they should isolate the ill person away from other members of the household and contact a health care provider via telephone or a telemedicine app. Do not seek medical care in person without first contacting the medical facility in advance to receive instructions.”

If you have questions about COVID-19, call the Utah COVID-19 Information Line at 800-456-7707. You may also visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov/covid19 or the State of Utah COVID-19 website at coronavirus.utah.gov. For the latest numbers in Utah, as well as further information, click here.