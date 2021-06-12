Update: Utah woman has died after rollover crash in Idaho

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, June 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled over Friday afternoon in Idaho has died, Idaho State Police said Saturday.

Faith Jensen, 22, of Alpine, Utah, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to her injuries at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Her next of kin has been notified.

The single-vehicle rollover crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Friday on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 343.5 near St. Anthony, Idaho State Police said in an earlier news release.

“Gwendolyn Wasden, 21, of Provo, Utah, was driving eastbound on US20 in a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe,” the news release said. “Wasden attempted to pass another motorist, overcorrected, and rolled her vehicle. The vehicle came to rest in the right eastbound lane of US-20.”

Kylie Sosa, 22, of West Jordan, Utah, and Ann Lee, 23, of Federal Heights, Colorado, were passengers in the vehicle along with Jensen.

“Wasden and Sosa were treated at the scene of the crash and released,” the news release said. “Jensen and Lee were transported by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

“Lee was later transported by air ambulance to the University of Utah, the release said.

No information was provided regarding Lee’s current condition.