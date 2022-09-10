Update: Victim dies after suspected gang-related shooting; SLCPD seeks leads, surveillance recordings

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A victim transported with critical injuries from a shooting in the Poplar Grove area of Salt Lake City has died at the hospital.

Salt Lake City Police were directed to the scene after multiple callers reported a shooting at 12:54 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived at the site, near 500 S. Post St.

“When they arrived on scene, they located one person who had multiple gunshot wounds,” Brent Weisberg, public relations spokesman, told reporters at the scene. “Our officers immediately started performing first aid to that person. Gold Cross took the individual up to the hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries.”

The victim died at the hospital, “So this is now a homicide investigation,” Weisberg said.

The victim and a passenger were inside a car, and had just pulled up when “someone approached the car on foot and fire multiple rounds inside that vehicle striking the driver of the victim in this case,” he said.

The name, age and gender of the victim have not been released.

Police are asking people in the area who have doorbell or business surveillance cameras to check recordings made between about 12:45 and 1 a.m. Saturday

“We’re looking for specifically any vehicles that may have been coming into the area or leaving the area at a very high rate of speed. At this point we have no arrests that have been made. And we don’t have any suspect description. So that’s why we’re asking the community to help us with this investigation.

“This is going to be a community driven investigation and our detectives really need the public’s help to solve this.”

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and “may be gang related,” Weisberg said. “Our detectives are working with detectives assigned to the Salt Lake City Police Department’s gang unit to further this investigation.”

“Our detectives believe there are people in this community in Salt Lake City, who likely know who is responsible for this crime and we would ask those people to please come forward so our detectives can solve this case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 801-799-3000 and reference case No. 22-176652.