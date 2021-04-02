Update: Victim in March hit-and-run in Midvale has died

MIDVALE, Utah, March 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A victim left in critical condition after a hit-and-run last month has died, officials said Friday.

Unified Police Department Sgt. Melody Cutler told Gephardt Daily the victim has been identified as Craig Alan Waggoner, 67. He died Wednesday.

The suspect alleged to have hit Waggoner then left the scene is Daniel Nelson Wilkinson, 47. Wilkinson was arrested March 25 after his van was found in a West Valley City storage unit.

Wilkinson has been charged with:

Leaving the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony

Obstructing justice, a third-degree felony

Driving on a denied license, a class C misdemeanor

Failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, an infraction

Waggoner was unconscious and unresponsive at the scene, and had sustained broken bones including his pelvis and femur, the suspect’s probable cause statement said. He was transported to Intermountain Medical Center, where he subsequently passed away.

The accident happened at about 9 p.m. March 23, the statement said. Officials responded to the scene, at 7100 S. Fort Union Blvd.

The driver had already fled the scene when police arrived.

“Several witnesses to the collision identified the involved vehicle as a gold minivan with a black rear hatch door. One witness photographed the vehicle and the involved driver after he exited the vehicle.”

The photograph shows the van is a 2004 Chevrolet Venture, and the plate shows Wilkinson as the registered owner. The witness identified the suspect after viewing an image of Wilkinson’s driver license photo.

Police then shared Wilkinson’s photo and the photograph of the van on social media.

“The vehicle was located by an employee of the Public Storage located 1829 W. 3500 South,” in West Valley City, the statement said. “Your affiant arrived at the storage facility and found the above-listed vehicle parked in the storage unit with the door to the unit open. In plain view your affiant could see there was fresh paint on the rear of the vehicle with a freshly painted hood leaning against one wall and another hood leaning against the other.”

Wilkinson’s bail was set at $6,970.