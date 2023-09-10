Update: Victim of Sugarhouse shooting dies; SLCPD releases teen’s name

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police say the 18-year-old victim of an early morning shooting in Sugarhouse has died of his injuries.

The victim was J’kye Lovell Ray Watkins.

More than a dozen SLCPD units responded to calls for help which came in to 911 dispatchers starting at 1:34 a.m. They rushed to the scene, at 909 E. 2100 South, in the parking lot of a Walgreens store.

According to a statement released by the SLCPD PR unit, police arrived to find the gravely wounded teen, and began life-saving efforts until paramedics could take over. Watkins was transported by ground ambulance to an area hospital, where he died.

Police say they’ve learned there was a fight prior to the shooting, although they have yet to determine if the incidents are connected. Investigators found multiple shell casings on the ground.

“Witnesses told police the suspect(s) left in a car in an unknown direction,” the SLCPD PR statement says.

“Detectives believe several people witnessed the shooting and left before police arrived. Those people likely have critical information to the timeline of the shooting and are asked to come forward.

“Anyone with information about this case, including photos or video, is asked to call 801-799-3000.”

This marks the 13th homicide in Salt Lake City for 2023, the police update says.

Gephardt Daily will have updates as the case develops.