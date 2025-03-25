Update: Victim, persons of interest identified in Washington City stabbing death; all names withheld as investigation unfolds

WASHINGTON CITY, Utah, March 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Washington City Police say a woman found stabbed to death in an area vacation rental property was a 47-year-old California resident.

Authorities also say two persons of interest in the homicide have been identified, but the names of the possible suspects, and the victim, are being withheld as the investigation unfolds.

The woman’s body, discovered Sunday morning at 1209 N. Bellow Aly, “was stabbed multiple times in the upper body,” says a statement issued by the WCPD. She had been staying at the vacation property for just three days before the incident, according to police.

The two persons of interest left the scene in the victim’s rental car, which was located by law enforcement officers in a neighboring state, the WCPD statement says. “Currently, the persons of interest remain at large.”

While their identities were known to the victim, police say “they are not considered a danger to the public, as no threats of violence have been made.

“The victim’s family has been notified, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to them during this difficult time,” the police statement says.

The agency expects to release more information about 10 a.m. Tuesday.