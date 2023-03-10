Update: Victims of Cache County home explosion identified as family of dog breeders

NEWTON, Utah, March 10, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed and two others critically injured in a home explosion Thursday as a family of licensed dog breeders.

John Mullin was inside the home at 5670 N. state Route 23 near Newton when it exploded a little before 6 p.m., Cache County Sheriff’s Lt. Mikelshan Bartschi said in a news release.

Mullin died in the explosion, according to the sheriff’s office. His age was not immediately disclosed. Two other members of the Mullin family remain in critical condition.

“Our sincerest condolences to the family of the victims involved in this incident,” Bartschi said.

Caryn Mullin could be heard yelling from inside the home when firefighters arrived at 6:01 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. She was rescued from the home at 6:32 p.m. and transported Logan Regional Hospital with multiple fractures and burns, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was later transferred to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden for additional care, Bartschi said.

Joshua Mullin was outside the home when crews arrived and was transported to Cache Valley Hospital with multiple burns on his face, chest and arms, according to the sheriff’s office.

“He is currently sedated and has a long recovery ahead of him,” Bartschi said.

The sheriff’s office also released video of firefighters’ rescue efforts.







“The men and women who put their lives on the line to save Caryn demonstrated heroic behaviors as expected in Cache County,” Bartaschi said.

The news release from the sheriff’s office was unclear about whether any dogs perished in the fire, as John and Caryn Mullin are professional, licensed dog breeders.

There were approximately 46 dogs on the property at the time of the explosion, including 16 inside the home, according to the news release. Another 30 dogs were housed in a separate structure on the property, the release states.

Five dogs were recovered from the home late Thursday night and taken to New Vision Veterinary for treatment. Of those dogs, three were in critical condition, while the other two were in good condition, the release states.

The sheriff’s office did not clarify the condition of the other 11 dogs in the news release.

Family members are caring for the displaced dogs, Bartschi siad.

Fire crews from nine agencies responded to assist with the fire and rescue, according to the sheriff’s office. The Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.