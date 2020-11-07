Update: Weber Canyon Fire in Summit County grows to 75 acres

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber Canyon Fire, which was sparked by a downed power line late Friday night and prompted the evacuation of several homes, was estimated at 75 acres in the early hours of Saturday morning.

“A complete assessment will be conducted at daylight but no additional structures or residencies are threatened at this time. Power will be restored in a few hours after the scene is stabilized,” said a Park City Fire District update on Facebook at 2:30 a.m.

No homes have been lost.

Fire crews expect that cooler temperatures and moisture on Saturday will enable them to completely suppress the fire, the post said.

Park City, South Summit and North Summit fire districts, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Summit County EMS, Search and Rescue, and Summit County 3A401 responded to the scene.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.