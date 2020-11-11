‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Huntsville homicide

HUNTVILLE, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the name of an “armed and dangerous” man believed to be on the run after a shooting homicide Tuesday night in the Huntsville area.

The suspect is Scott William Russell. Officials say they have reason to believe Russell may be headed toward Colorado in a black 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser, says a statement issued Wednesday morning by the WCSO:

“On Nov. 10th, 2020 Deputies of Weber County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance which was later discovered as a homicide in the Upper Valley West of unincorporated Weber County,” says a statement titled “Armed and Dangerous Person of Interest.”

“It is believed that a person of interest left the area driving a black in color 2017 Toyota Land Cruiser with black rims bearing Utah registration plate number G143AP prior to deputies arriving. The 2017 Black Toyota Land Cruiser is believed to be driven by a Scott William Russell.

At this time there is reason to believe that Scott William Russell is heading to Colorado from Utah. Scott Russell is a person of interest in this investigation and if located please contact the Weber County Sheriff’s Office at 801-778-6631 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.”

Deputies were dispatched at about 9:04 p.m. to a home on Meadowlark Lane, where it was reported that a woman had been shot.

Within an hour, authorities put out a call to Box Elder, Weber, Davis and Summit counties to “attempt to locate” a male suspect.

While deputies surrounded the property, a warrant to search the home was obtained and executed, and investigators began referring to the shooting as a homicide.

More units were dispatched and multiple officers were still on scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning as the search for the suspect continued.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.