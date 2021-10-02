Update: Weber State Police officer placed on leave after fatal auto-pedestrian collision near downtown Ogden

OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Weber State Police officer was involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Thursday evening.

An on-duty officer of Weber State University’s police department struck the victim with the WSU vehicle at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

“The officer immediately rendered first aid,” says a statement released Friday morning by Weber State University. “The pedestrian was later pronounced dead at the scene. The officer was not injured.”

The officer had been driving north on Washington Boulevard near 2700 Street when the incident occurred.

Ogden City Police officials responded to the scene, and will work with the Weber County Attorney’s Office to investigation the incident.

The WSPD officer who struck the pedestrian has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The statement says Weber State will not releasing information at this point of the investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more details as the case develops.