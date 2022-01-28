Update: West Jordan mobile home fire under investigation

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire struck a mobile home in the area of 8500 South and 3800 West late Thursday night, threatening multiple nearby structures.

Capt. Ken Pratt, with the West Jordan Fire Department, said crews were dispatched at 9:51 p.m. as multiple calls came in to report the fire.

“There was heavy smoke and flames when we arrived — a significant amount of flames,” Pratt told Gephardt Daily.

He said some storage sheds and debris in the backyard were on fire, and the home also was involved, presenting “significant fire load.” Smoke could be seen billowing high into the night sky.

There were several storage sheds in the area, Pratt said, and firefighters remained on scene through most of the night, digging through debris to make sure there were no hot spots that could reignite.

“The Red Cross was called out, and the home’s occupant is getting help with temporary accommodations. The Red Cross has been great to work with,” Pratt said.

No firefighters or civilians were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no dollar estimate of damages is available at this time.

Gephardt Daily will update this story when more details are released.