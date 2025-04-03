Update: West Jordan PD identifies alleged suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 2, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan Police investigators say they have identified an alleged suspect wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist Tuesday, March 25.

According to a Wednesday night news release issued by West Jordan PD, the suspect is Erasmo Onofre-Rodriguez, 42.

“Erasmo is a Hispanic male with multiple tattoos on his left forearm, one of which says ‘Alejandro,'” the news release says.

The decision to name Onofre-Rodriguez as a suspect comes just days after one of his alleged associates, Sabino Lazaro-Javier, 46, was arrested on obstruction of justice charges.

According to court documents, surveillance camera footage revealed Javier’s 2002 GMC Yukon was the hit-and-run vehicle that fatally injured 23-year-old motorcyclist Garrett Pace in the crash near Gardner Lane and Redwood Road. Police ultimately located the vehicle, which they say was heavily damaged in the incident.

Pace’s name was revealed earlier this week in a GoFundMe account established by a friend of the family.

During questioning, Javier allegedly told investigators his vehicle was stolen on the day of the fatal hit-and-run. Once he was read his Miranda rights, he reportedly changed his story and told interrogators a friend and co-worker, Ponciano, was driving the Yukon when the crash occurred.

Javier also allegedly confessed to falsely reporting his vehicle was stolen and deleted phone records that could have helped with the police investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows Onofre-Rodriguez’s whereabouts to contact West Jordan Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference case WJ25 15827.