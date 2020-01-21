Update: West Jordan police ID victim, suspect after fatal stabbing

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — West Jordan Police have identified the victim and the suspect after a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Adam D. Cross, 27, said a tweet from West Jordan Police Department Tuesday afternoon.

“Our condolences to his family and loved ones,” the tweet said. “Our investigation continues.”

A follow-up tweet added: “We have a suspect detained on this morning’s homicide. Suspect is Spencer Greenway, age 27. Detectives are busy with interview now.”

An earlier tweet said that detectives were “on scene of a homicide at approx 9200 S. 3825 West. One male deceased from a knife wound.”

Sgt. J.C. Holt, West Jordan Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that between 4 and 5 a.m., an altercation took place between two men at the address given, and one man stabbed the other.

The victim was driven to a nearby hospital by someone he knew, but succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, but was later taken into custody.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this developing story as information is released.