Update: West Valley City man arrested in fatal stabbing at apartment complex

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old West Valley City man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Saturday night.

West Valley City police had been searching for Deon Jennings since 59-year-old Willie Houston was found stabbed and bleeding about 8:15 p.m. at the Aspenwood Apartments, 4178 S. 4080 West. Houston was transported by paramedics to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A tip about Jennings’ whereabouts led to his arrest Tuesday, West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said in a news release.

“We appreciate our partnership with the public, whose consistent efforts to keep our community safe have helped lead to this arrest,” Vainuku said. “We also commend our investigative team and all officers involved for their diligence in what has been an exhaustive search for this suspect.”

Both Jennings and Houston lived in the same apartment building. Witnesses told police the men had been arguing prior to the stabbing.