Update: West Valley City police learn more about Friday night shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police have released new information about a Friday night incident that was originally reported as a shooting with life-threatening injuries.

A West Valley City Police lieutenant told Gephardt Daily late Friday that a 911 call came in at 8:15 p.m. from a woman reporting a break-in at her residence on Appleton Drive.

The lieutenant said that when officers arrived at the home, they found a man outside with a gunshot wound to his chest and injuries that were believed to be life-threatening. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was later listed in stable condition, the lieutenant said.

At the time, police were conducting interviews with the involved parties in an effort to determine how the man came to be shot and why he was at the residence.

On Saturday, WVCPD spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku told Gephardt Daily the earlier information provided to Gephardt Daily was inaccurate.

Vainuku said the gunshot wound was to the man’s wrist, not his chest, and was not life-threatening.

She said the investigation had determined that the man and woman were known to each other.

The victim went to the residence to talk to his estranged wife, Vainuku said, and there was an argument at the door. The juvenile brother of the estranged wife had a gun, and the victim was struck in the wrist, with a second shot grazing his thigh.

Gephardt Daily will continue to update this story as more information is released.