Update: William Fire near Santaquin scorches 400+ acres; possibly human-caused

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
William Fire in Pole Canyon near Santaquin, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

SANTAQUIN, Utah, Sept. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The William Fire, which sparked Sunday afternoon east and south of Santaquin was at approximately 400-plus acres at 7 p.m. Sunday, Utah Fire Info tweeted.

“There are currently 13 engines, 2 water tenders, 2 dozers, 3 helicopters, and 6 air tankers working on containment. Pole Canyon Road is closed,” the tweet said.

Officials are investigating the fire as human-caused, according to Utah Fire Info.

Earlier Sunday, a Facebook post from Santaquin City Fire/EMS said: “Santaquin crews are working with other local, state, and federal agencies to control the blaze. We appreciate the efforts of Rocky Ridge Fire Department, Juab County Fire crews, Payson Fire, Utah County Fire, Genola Fire, and all other incoming crews for their assistance.”

